Speech to Text for Busy flower sales before Valentine's Day

are spending a record-amount of money on their significant others this year. according to the national retail federation...ame ricans will spend an average of nearly 162 dollars. that's nearly twenty dollars more than last year. one of the main items that money is being spent on....flowers of course. so it's crunch time for local shops. valentines flowers-vo-1 valentines flowers-vo-3 rennings flowers in rochester ordered five- thousand roses for valentine's day. they've already gotten hundreds of orders... and are spending these last few days putting together bouquets. but prep time started months ago...since after christmas. that's because for them...valentine' s day is the busiest day of the year.xxx valentines flowers-sot-1 valentines flowers-sot-2 flowers are always popular. there's always a season, always a time, there's never a bad time to order flowers or to deliver flowers. and who doesn't like getting flowers? in this cold weather... florists have some suggestions for the lucky people who receive them. they say to keep flowers watered and warm... by keeping them well wrapped and warming your car before you take them home.