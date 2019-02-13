Speech to Text for Rochester families prepare for another possible government shutdown

health treatment./// we're getting closer to another potential government shutdown. after reá opening the government for 3 weeks following the longest shutdown in uá s history... lawmakers need to make a deal by friday. and families of federal employees are bracing for the worst. caitlin matera's husband works at the federal medical center in rochester and worked for a month without pay this last shutdown. during this time, she helped organize an ongoing donation drive for families impacted by the shutdown. these are all the donations she has... she wants to donate it to organizations in town... but has to wait to see if federal employees will need it first at the end of the that's sad because i want to be able to give them away and make sure our federal workers are being paid and that i don't have to worry about shutdowns and they don't have to worry about shutdowns. but we're not there. we're not comfortable with saying the worst has passed. we don't know that. caitlin's daughter, who you also saw in that interview shot is also helping out... selling girl scout cookies and asking buyers to consider despite