Speech to Text for Home Expo

despite the snow covered roads... people still made their way to an annual home show in rochester this weekend. it takes place inside the mayo civic center. as you can see the arena is transformed for the show. vendors we spoke to say the expo is welláknown and the threeá day event draws customers from near and far. many of these businesses are based in the midwest... so the crazy weather isn't anything new. (scott wickman's( been coming to the expo for many years as a customer. originally from california... it's taken him some time to get used to the midwest winter weather. last weekááhe slipped on ice and hurt his foot. despite his injury... he still made it a point to brave the weather and get to the show he enjoys we're looking to put in maybe a fireplace, and do some flooring, and remodel our kitchen. with all the different projects i work on, it's easy to be able to talk to them all in one place. the price for the expo did go up this year... but wickman says he didn't mind because parking for the event was still free. plus á part of the money for tickets is