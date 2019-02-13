Speech to Text for Hanging up the fire helmet after more than 20 years

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wrapping up a two decade career... one local firefighter is putting out flames to what's been the adventure of a lifetime. in a story you'll only see on kimt news 3... i caught up with the newly retired lieutenant who is shedding light on the good... bad and not so pretty parts to the job... and his advice to future men and women in the fire service.xxx attention: members of the al fire rescue. this is not an emergency. al fire rescue would like to announce the retirement of fire lieutenant mark light after 23 1/2 years of service. it was a different time when a much younger and arguably (less gray( mark light joined the albert lea fire department. amid growth and change in himself and the job... he says there's one thing that's remained constant. this might sound strange, but going into burning buildings. i still enjoy that, i've always liked that and i always will. throughout the years... light's put out (a lot( of fires... and responded to (a lot( of calls. but with the sense of accomplishmen t of a job well done... also comes the.... other part. difficult. ugly. there's stuff i will never unsee. and i've got a whole group of guys over here who will tell you the same thing. in 20á17 more firefighters committed suicide than those who died in the line of duty. that's according to the firefighter behavioral health alliance or the fábáháa. light says it's only been recently... meaning nearly the end of his career... he's sought help for this. the bright side... he's not alone. there's a big push right now for firstá responders to make their mental health a priority. and the support goes beyond state lines and each department. there's a big brotherhood/s isterhood in the fire service. it doesn't matter where you come from or where you've been, you've met them all before you've even met them. denny glassel's worked with light for years. the two men have become great friends through their love for mechanical work. "mark is my right hand man. the old engine that we have him and i we drug it out of the historical society... got it running... it hadn't been running since 1970. so that was the 19á18 fire truck." as you can see here... the community has taken notice of mark and his dedicated service. comment after comment flooded in when the city annoucned his retirement. "it's been fun. it's been a great ride. no regrets! reporting in albert lea. we thank you for your dedication of service to the citizens of albert lea and freeborn county. arielle harrison... here at kimt... we also wish lieutenant light a wonderful retirement and thank him for his years of dedicated service. now i asked him what his plans for retirement are. take a look. pictured here is a recreational tractor ride. this one is called the shinefest ride and it takes place each summer in freeborn county. light says he'll now have more time to volunteer for these. he's passionate about history and restored the vintage green tractor you see pictured in the