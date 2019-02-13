Speech to Text for Tracking Evening Snow This Monday

------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the entire viewing area is under a winter storm watch for a storm this afternoon through tuesday afternoon. this watch will likely get upgraded to a winter storm warning at some point today. the morning commute should not be bad this monday morning through lunch with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mild 20's. by the afternoon (around 2á6pm) before the snow moves in, we may see a wintry mix in the form of freezing drizzle/maybe some flurries. this will create for patchy and minor icy areas for the evening commute. the snow will move in around 6 and swallow the entire area through tuesday morning. the snow monday evening and night will be heavy at times. for accumulations, all will see 4á6" with the lowest amounts west of iá35. totals should pick up to the east with 6á8" with localized 10" amounts in spots. wednesday will be cooler with highs in the teens and partly cloudy skies. we are tracking more snow chances thursday afternoon into early friday morning. temps cool for the weekend with highs in the lower double digits. monday: mostly cloudy/aftern oon wintry mix/evening snow. highs: mid 20s. winds: east at 5 to 15 mph. monday night: snow. heavy at times. lows: lower 20's. winds: east becoming north at 5 to 15. tuesday: snow through noon/areas of blowing snow. highs: mid 20s. winds: thanks brandon.