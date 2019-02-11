Speech to Text for Med City FC holds open tryouts

your face you know. med city fc is entering its third season of play this year and yesterday, held their open tryouts at the rctc bubble. more than four dozen players tried out for the team, hoping to be one of the few selected. the team is made up of college players from around the area and around the world. with just around ten spots available on the team, head coach neil cassidy said that with the amount of good players trying out, it would make for some tough decisions.// "there's some good players out here, gonna make for some very tough decisions even tougher. we've got a great coaching staff that are all individually assessing and we'll get together after this and figure out who we wanna offer contracts." the hawkeyes jumped