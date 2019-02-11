Speech to Text for From sharing carries at Lourdes, to sharing the same college campus.

with the finals national signing day was last wednesday and lourdes high school had 11 student athletes signing their letters of intent. three members of the football team that won a state championship and shared a backfield, will now be sharing the same college campus. a staple of their program, the lourdes running game can be surmized in one word... dominant. after an undefeated season and another state championship, three members of that backfield will be trading in their purple, for red. last wednesday, quarterback matt hayford and running backs pat leary and zach jungels signed their letters of intent to st. john's university. after spending their days together on the football field, they'll be sharing the same college campus. "it's a blast, we hang out here every day in rochester and we're gonna hang out you know a lot up there, you know i'm always gonna be friends with these guys so." a dual sport athlete, hayford won't be playing on the gridion anymore. instead, he'll have a spot on the johnnies baseball team. "it's a pretty awesome experience knowing that you know you put in enough time in and people think that highly of you that you can play at the next level." for jungels and leary, they have an opportunity to continue to play for a winning team like st. john's. all the long practices and hours preparing for each game has finally paid off. "we've been working our butts off for four years and now that we're finally seeing everything transpire and everything play out it's just kind of unbelievable to see that kind of stuff." as the three prepare for the next level, they'll look back fondly of their time on the field together. "definitely just continuing the tradition of winning with these guys up at the next level, it's going to be fun." it's a realization of all the work that the trio put in. "four years ago, if you told me i was going to play college football