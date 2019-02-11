Speech to Text for Great Cardboard Sled Race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beef./// the white out conditions didn't stop families from embracing the winter season. kimt news three's annalisa pardo takes us to the sixth annual cardboard sled race.xxx from peekacho to unicorns, about 20 families made sleds, entirely made of cardboard for this year's cardboard sled race. o teams are buckling helmets... and putting the final touches on sleds before racing down this hill... all to raise money for the children's museum in rochester. nick forliti signed his kids up for the first time this year... who are most excited about putting their sled in action. what are you most excited for? racing! if it moves down the hill we'll be happy. and it did, with a push... or two or three. dad had to push us a million times. for these families, today's event is a way not to just endure winter, cheering but to enjoy it. winter can get long, it's been an interesting winter so far. so it's great to get outside and do something