Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Great Cardboard Sled Race

This is the 6th annual cardboard sled race and is an official Winterfest event.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 11:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Great Cardboard Sled Race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beef./// the white out conditions didn't stop families from embracing the winter season. kimt news three's annalisa pardo takes us to the sixth annual cardboard sled race.xxx from peekacho to unicorns, about 20 families made sleds, entirely made of cardboard for this year's cardboard sled race. o teams are buckling helmets... and putting the final touches on sleds before racing down this hill... all to raise money for the children's museum in rochester. nick forliti signed his kids up for the first time this year... who are most excited about putting their sled in action. what are you most excited for? racing! if it moves down the hill we'll be happy. and it did, with a push... or two or three. dad had to push us a million times. for these families, today's event is a way not to just endure winter, cheering but to enjoy it. winter can get long, it's been an interesting winter so far. so it's great to get outside and do something
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking snow...and a lot of it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City FC holds open tryouts

Image

From sharing carries at Lourdes, to sharing the same college campus.

Image

Great Cardboard Sled Race

Image

Girl Scouts donate cookies

Image

Albert Lea fireman retires from service

Image

Minnesota section wrestling brackets released

Image

Polar Plunge 2019

Image

Logan's Law

Image

Iowa district wrestling finals

Image

Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

Community Events