Speech to Text for Girl Scouts donate cookies

in the front./// after the longest government shut down in uá s history, another possible shutdown is looming at the end of this week. in the meantime á one local girl scout is trying to help out. addy gore is a girl scout in rochester and while selling the troop's famous cookies, she's asking people to consider donating a box to federal employees. her family is just one of the families impacted by the shutdown... as her dad worked at the federal medical center without pay for a month. for addy á its a way to say thank you.xxx they keep us safe. so it's really important that we give them a thank you gift and girl scout cookies are very good for a thank you gift. so far there are