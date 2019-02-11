Speech to Text for Minnesota section wrestling brackets released

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the minnesota section wrestling brackets were released today. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us and zach, it all comes down to next saturday. of course calyn, and we found out yesterday who was heading to des moine for iowa's state wrestling tournament. well today, the seedings were set for minnesota's section tournament. looking at the class 1áa rankings heading into the tourney. zumbrotaá mazeppa will get the top seed and will face the winner of triton and st. charles. goodhue gets either wabashaá kellogg or the coop of lewiston altura and rushford peterson. chatfield gets gámáláoás or the coop of fillmore central, lanesboro and mabel canton... and dover eyota will face caledoniaá houston. over to one double a, it's no surprise as kasson mantorville grabs the top seed. they've won 3 consecutive state championships. they will face the winner of laácrescent hokah and pine island. simly is the two seed they draw stewie or st. thomas academy. páeám will face cannon falls and the five seed byron gets lake city. and finally in one triple a, top seeded owatonna will face century or john marshall. northfield gets winona slash cotter or austin, albert lea vs faribault and mayoá farmington. these matchups will take place