Speech to Text for Polar Plunge 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it may be cold outside but that didn't stop people from jumping into freezing water... all for a good cause. káiámát news threes jeremiah wilcox shows us how the community is coming together to take the plunge.xxx reporter: hundreds of people are here at fosters arend park here in rochester to take part in the polar plunge and so they're jumping in ice cold water to raise money for special olympics. vo:people are waiting in line anxious to take the plunge. sot: you know you can just say you did it..like once in a life time type thing. vo: the day is a part of law enforcement's yearround fundraising event to help the special olympics minnesota. with a goal to raise over 200á thousand dollars... sheriff kevin torgerson is confident they'll hit the mark. sot: people giving of themselves suffering a little bit to help our special needs athletes who struggle everyday vo: for madeline horineck and justin davis... the plunge is more than just a jump in cold water. she has people with special needs in her family and sees first hand how important the special olympics can be. sot: it was something that gave them hope and gave them something to look forward to and to work towards achieving. it had just a positive impact on their lives. after recently getting engaged... they're taking the event as a way to celebrate. sot: our family is getting bigger by us getting engaged and eventually getting married we decided to get her involved too. vo: a chance to brave the cold... in order to give those with special needs a memoribale day. we also want to give a shout out to some of our káiámát family who also took the plunge! brooke mckivergan, katie lange, zach gilleland and producers jenna richardson and liz stay braved the cold... all for a good cause.///