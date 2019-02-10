Speech to Text for Logan's Law

you might remember the story of logan luft á a teenager from charles city who passed away in a tragic aátáv accident. the teen had discussed organ donation with his mother á and later decided to become an organ donor. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á has the latest on a proposed bill named after him.xxx we were able to just present logan's story, talk about who he was, tell what happened and then explain our affiliation with organ donation. wendy luft is talking about the proposed bill called logan's law. it's a law that would allow individuals who become licenensed hunters and fishermen á to become a registered organ donor with those licenses it's an idea stemming from her husband. lenny came up with an idea that he wanted to develop a law that would allow iowans when they get their hunting and fishing licence to designate that they want to be an organ donor. something similar had happened last year in minnesota so after he had heard that story and knew what an outdoorsman logan was he decided that's something we want to do for logan. but the lufts aren't the only ones putting the work in. they've had assistance from iowa state represetative á todd prichard á and iowa senator á waylon brown. now á they're bracing themselves for the hurdles ahead. we're going to have some challenges when we get over to the house á the senate has been super super supportive but we're going to have some challenges when we get over to the other side. everybody i've ever talked to about organ donation has been so incredibly supportive that to have some opposition was i think i didn't expect that. this past week á the bill was presented to the subá committee at the state capitol. now á the final step is to go back to des moines a week from wednesday with a group of logan's classmates to lobby for him. on february 20th, we're asking his classmates and anybody else that wants to support organ donation to come down to the capital with us and be able to lobby on behalf of organ donation. and it just so happens á that is iowa donor so far á five of logan's organs have received recipients... including his heart á liver á kidneys á and pancreas./// for