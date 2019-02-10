Clear
Iowa district wrestling finals

Who will head to Des Moines?

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Iowa district wrestling finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was a big day in the state of iowa as wrestlers looked to punch their tickets to the state finals next week in des moines. káiámát news 3 sports á kaleb gillock á spent the day covering the action á so let's dive into the highlights from the finals in clear lake. a lot was on the line for these wrestlers today. we join in at 120 pounds with cresten craven and joe sullivan á and sullivan would work his way through for the textbook reversal á but time would expire and sullican would be your district champ. at 132 á undefeated eric faught against remington hanson á it would take faught just over a minute to win by pin á advancing to state. then at 152 á carter proffitt going up against braxton doebel á profitt goes for the knees and gets the takedown but doebel would answer with two of his own and he'd end up winning with a fiveáfour decision. at 160 á it's zach williams and carson devine á and williams would dominate á gets the takedown here and another here á giving him a five to one advantage to place first. lastly at 170 á spencer mooberry and dylan koresh á and these two reversal points right here end up being huge as it forced overtime á where mooberry gets the takedown for the win. once the state brackets are released á we'll have them posted on our website at káiá mát dot com,
