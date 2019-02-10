Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

A Rochester Rivalry as JM hosted Mayo.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

basketball on the ledger but first we start with a double header in rochester. the big one, mayo vs john marshall. it was as packed as you can get tonight, sold out at jm. it was the matthew hurt show again, the spin and the turnaround is good. he went for 46 and 16 in the ball game. mayo had a good game from michael sharp, the sophomore nails the three point jumper and the mayo crowd, they showed up and were loud. we go back to sharp, he is money from the baseline and mayo is fired up. then it's hurt, he's guarded by nearly everyone on the floor, it's good. hurt scored 73 percent of he's teams points. this one went to the distance, what a game, jm wins same teams, jm and mayo girls in the earlier matchup. the rockets would strike first, tori gateno to taylor fautsch and the senior goes over the defender for the bucket. sparty's nancy soro cuts through the defense for the lay in and mayo came to play today. but the defense responds, achol rehan goes up for the block, and then the outlet pass to tory gateno and the point guard is all alone for the easy layup. these two teams matched each other tic for tac. mayo's super sophomore takes charge, anna miller drives to the paint for the bucket. another overtime game but this time mayo wins 64 to
Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking snow...and a lot of it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa district wrestling finals

Image

Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

Image

Winona State holds first annual ice fishing contest

Image

Highlights: NIACC men's & women's basketball vs Kirkwood

Image

Iowa state wrestling districts part one

Image

Electric cars in cold weather

Image

YMCA Childcare Center

Image

Polar Plunge

Image

Tracking Snow, Snow, and MORE Snow.

Image

Mohawks swimmers head to state

Community Events