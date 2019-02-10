Speech to Text for Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

basketball on the ledger but first we start with a double header in rochester. the big one, mayo vs john marshall. it was as packed as you can get tonight, sold out at jm. it was the matthew hurt show again, the spin and the turnaround is good. he went for 46 and 16 in the ball game. mayo had a good game from michael sharp, the sophomore nails the three point jumper and the mayo crowd, they showed up and were loud. we go back to sharp, he is money from the baseline and mayo is fired up. then it's hurt, he's guarded by nearly everyone on the floor, it's good. hurt scored 73 percent of he's teams points. this one went to the distance, what a game, jm wins same teams, jm and mayo girls in the earlier matchup. the rockets would strike first, tori gateno to taylor fautsch and the senior goes over the defender for the bucket. sparty's nancy soro cuts through the defense for the lay in and mayo came to play today. but the defense responds, achol rehan goes up for the block, and then the outlet pass to tory gateno and the point guard is all alone for the easy layup. these two teams matched each other tic for tac. mayo's super sophomore takes charge, anna miller drives to the paint for the bucket. another overtime game but this time mayo wins 64 to