Speech to Text for Winona State holds first annual ice fishing contest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you kaleb, it's a sport that captures the heart and soul of the midwest... ice fishing. well today, there were plenty of people out on the ice, looking for their catch of the day. the winona state football players association held their first annual ice fishing contest. fishers ranged from the grizzled veterans and little ones just looking for some fish underneath all that ice. those that took part in the fishing challenge drilled their best holes, and if you caught a big enough fish like this young man, you could win an atv, which i got the pleasure to ride... not my best camera work. as you can tell, you were able to drive on the frozen ice and pick your own plot. there were even some warriors there to lend a helping hand. tom sawyer is the winona state head coach and he said they turned to ice fishing because it would be the best way to bring the community "we wanted to do it around the super bowl time, we wanted to do something that was important to the community and we have a big ice fishing community on the rivers and on the lakes and so on. we just wanted to get in on that and do something in the winter. if you drove around today, you'd see there's alumni all over the ice. so it's becoming a winter alumni