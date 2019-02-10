Speech to Text for Highlights: NIACC men's & women's basketball vs Kirkwood

won't want to miss it. switching to basketball where coach ciochetto and the trojans take on the eagles. we start in the fourth quarter á niacc up one á ju gaston to the hoop to put the eagles ahead. and gaston was hard to stop á off the screen nd takes this one to the cyclinder. then haley mullinnix chucks one up from fifteen and knocks it down. but niacc rallies back á mandy willems off to the right side and finds her way to the rim for the trojans. lastly á the outlet down the floor to kelcie hale á why settle for two when you drop three? and she sinks it. niacc wins its seventhá straight in dramatic fashion á 68 to 62. then it was the mens turn to take on he eagles. first halfá quentin hardrict down the lane and gets the contested shot to fall. then the kick to the corner and mason city's own á kyle lang á swishes the trifecta. then the feed down to luke appel who goes to work and gets the finish. niacc would go on to win the iá cácáaác battle 95