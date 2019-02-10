Speech to Text for Iowa state wrestling districts part one

studio three. kaleb??? studio 3 thank you calyn á that's right. wrestlers across the state had a lot on the line today á hoping to make it to des moines. the easiest way? becoming a district champ. we start in the 138 semis with brett triggs and caiden jones á he would stabilize himself and kick the leg out for the takedown and he'd win by decision. then at 152 á lucas hoffman against newman's kameron black á he would fight his way down to the mat for the takedown á then here's another propelling him to a win. next at 170 á tate hagen against matthew wirtz á hagen reverses out and would end up taking all six minutes for the decision. the at 182 á nick schany against tucker kruz á kruz á able to roll over and put his force into the count and the pin fall to advance on. lastly at 195 pounds á john lace the second against chase mcleish á he fights and gets the reversal á he's then able to get the takedown but its not enough for the pin á so let's try it again á this time á he's able to get the job done and advance into the finals. coming up tonight at 10 á we'll have a look at some of the finals matches from clear lake and see who advanced to wells fargo arena á