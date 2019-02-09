Speech to Text for Electric cars in cold weather

temps are nothing new here in the midwest... but if you drive an electric car you might want to listen up. the american automobile assoication... or tripleáa... released new information saying electric cars' driving range during extreme temperatures can decrease up to 40á percent. that could leave you stranded if you don't prepare. in extreme heat or cold tripleá a recommends you park your car in the garage and make time to preheat or cool down