Clear
YMCA Childcare Center

The YMCA Rochester is opening a new early childcare learning center.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 7:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 7:52 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for YMCA Childcare Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the childcare shortage continues to be an issue plaguing families. in response... the yámácáa rochester is opening a new early childcare learning center. today á families are able to get a glimpse of of the new facility. the center will serve more than 100 students from six weeks to 5á yearsáold. abbey trom works at the new center and she says this will be helpful for families looking for another option.xxx sometimes unfortunatley it's better for the parent to be a stay at home parent instead of being in the workforce where they may want to be because childcare is so expensive. the childcare center
