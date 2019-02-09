Speech to Text for Polar Plunge

past 18á years... the polar plunge. every year people in communities across the state raise money for the special olympics minnesota. káiámát news three's jeremiah joins us live at foster arends park where dozens of people took the plunge today. jeremiah á how was it? xxx calyn á today is kind of a warm day considering what we've felt the past couple weeks... and this area was filled with people eager to jump into this frozen lake for a good cause.xxx vo: on a chilly saturday afternoon... dozens of people are anxious to take the plunge. sot: you know you can just say you did it..like once in a life time type thing. vo: audrey and her friends are students at rochester montessori school. they raised over 8á thousand dollars... helping people with special needs have a memoribale day. sot: goes to a great cause i think it'll be fun and it's exciting. vo:participants walked the board leading to the freezing lake. nat: jumping in pool vo:the day is a part of law enforcement's yearround fundraising event to help the special olympics minnestoa. businesses and organizations like the olmsted county community corrections employees... jumped into the freezing water. sot: it was cold... it wasn't that cold... you don't even feel it when you live in minnesota. vo: for some á the water seemed like an escape from the frigid air. sot: the water is warmer yes. but that shock that shock is like burrr. vo: it even those were my coworkers who did the jump and i told organizers that i will do the same... next year! reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah, stay warm. organizers say donations are still coming in and they're confident they'll reach their goal of over 200á thousand dollars./// another