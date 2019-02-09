Clear
Tracking Snow, Snow, and MORE Snow.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sara wx the day will end on a much warmer note than friday with a few isolated flakes possible across the area. this will kick off yet another snow event for sunday, with the bulk falling sunday morning. a widespread 2á4" is expected with snow tapering off by sunday night. this will allow plow to clear roadways and prepare for our next big, very highá impact, winter storm. monday will begin mostly cloudy with isolated freezing drizzle and flurries before turning into heavy snow by monday night. this system is looking to bring the area at least 6" of snow with windy conditions leading to near whiteáout potentials. more than 6" is very likely, especially in southeastern minnesota and central wisconsin. probably the best news from all of this is that temperatures will remain well above zero and in the 20s during this snowy week. after the big storm, we see another chance for snow on valentine's day (thursday) and isolated chances for friday. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d flurries. lows: upper single digits. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. sunday: snow á 2á4" highs: lower 20s. winds: east southeast 10 thanks sara./// the governor and the
Mason City
Broken Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -6°
Tracking Snow, Snow, and MORE Snow.

