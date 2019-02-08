Clear
Mohawks tab Krusey as next head football coach

Krusey led Davenport North to a 5-4 record this past season.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Mohawks tab Krusey as next head football coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mohawks have chosen current davenport north coach á brandon krusey. he has a careerá coaching record of 84 and 70 á but most importantly á he has a history of turning programs like mason city around. north went one and eight during his first season but finished five and four this last season where he was named district coach of the year. athletic director á barry andersen á is positive that krusey will do the same here.xxx he's been at three been a head coach at three different schools. he has turned each of those programs around into winning records.so we are excited that what he brings to help our program improve
