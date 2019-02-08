Speech to Text for RCTC men's basketball hopes to grab more wins before regional tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starts at 1á30./// the rácátác men's basketball team is known for it's consistent success. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland joins us and zach, this year is a different story. the yellowjackets always put out a competitive team on the floor but this season, is a little of a different story. although they have a winning record, they need some wins. it was just a few weeks ago that rctc defeated ridgewater on a half court shot by naa'il mahdi that put the yellowjackets back at five hundred. though the team won that game, they haven't been able to build off that win, sitting at 2á2 in their last four games. and with the regional tournament held at the end of the month, head coach brian laplante hopes to build a winning "we're a little disappointed, we've lost probably three games that we felt we should have. we've got three weeks to right the ship and finish strong and put ourselves in the best position for a national tournament run."