Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continues in southern minnesota. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland is here and they love their sports in grand meadow don't they? george we had some great basketball and it kicks off with undefeated grand meadow hosting 16á4 goodhue. even prehistoric creatures made it to grand meadow. right before the half, lexie lodemeier misses the initial shot, outrebounds everyone on the floor and gets the putback. then it's the superlarks jordyn glynn overtop lodemeier and gets the bucket. this was a back and forth game, torrie rehder to kate opsahl who hits the three pointer at the top of the arc and goodhue is fired up. but grand meadow is trying to keep their undefeated season alive, riley queensland cuts to the lane and scores. they university of minnesota head coach lindsey whealan and northwestern assistant preston reid where in stewartville to watch erin lamb and alyssa ustby. this game had a big fight feel. tigers draw first blood, lilly welch fresh off her 1,000th point against pine island drains the three pointer. then it's lourdes, caroline adamson misses the layup but there's ustby with the offensive board and the putback. and then for the three anna otto with the smooth touch as the eagles take an early lead. but stewie would get revenge tonight, maia peterson hits the floater as the tigers win 67 to 55.// john marshall and mayo at graham, spartan's william weik with the shot but it's corraled by paul coliano. then it's ian mcbane to jack holton for the one timer he scores. spartans get on the board first it's one to nothing. mayo almost grabs another one here, the shot hits the post and bounces back... it's finally knocked away by the defense. check this out, weik with the dirty dangles but what a save by coliano absolute robbery by the jám goalie. and then on the power play, patrick desá rosiers flips it up to sam king and king deflects it into the net. but mayo wins huge 8 to 1. now let's send it back to kaleb gillock for some iowa hoops. studio 3 hey thanks á zach. it was an exciting battle in lake mills between the bulldogs and the newman knights. and the energy level was turned up to 11. fourth quarter á the feed down to deshawn linnen who drops and scores á we're back to a twoá point game. but newman responds á the kick to brady gatton in the corner á the trifecta á it's good! but this one's not over á caleb bacon is in trouble and finds mason fritz in the paint for the double. newman seals the deal á josh fitgerald with the steal and the twoá handed jam... newman catholic picks up the hardá earned road and switching to regional play between rockford and riceville. first quarter á the pass from amber reams to jamie schuster for the finish. but riceville wants a bucket of its own á the jab and the bucket for o'malley fair. but rockford was too much in this one á