lourdes... over in the big nine... john marshall hosting red wing. rockets with a second half lead... deso buck hits a three for red wing. matthew hurt doing his thing for the rockets... slices through the defense for the layup. then hurt draws the double team and finds will woodford in the corner for three. the wingers with a fast break... marcus walm gets the layup and draws the foul for a three point play. but matthew hurt was too much... the big man showing off the range here. then an ankle breaking crossover and he buries another triple. hurt finished with 44 points... the rockets win by 20. the mayo girls also at home against owatonna. some good defense from the huskies... foney marcellino loses the ball and holly buytaert (bittá ert) takes it to the hoop for two. but mayo gets it back... mullk hammadelniel (huhámahádehá neal) somehow gets the lob to marcellino and she gets the bucket. then its nancy soro getting it to marcellino in the post for another deuce. then anna miller... makes the crossácourt pass to marcellino... she drives and banks the short jumper. the spartans defense gets a steal... mary laudon takes it all the way for the basket and the foul. the spartans cruise... 74 to 33 is the