Clear
Grandson of survivor speaks

It's all about perseverance and sacrifice.

is a family's story of perseverence and sacrifice. the grandson of a holocaust survivor áá label manágell áá is in town to speak about his family's journey for a shabbat dinner áá a day of rest in the jewish faith. his grandfather's experiences inspired this ohio native to serve two years in the israeli army. his grandfather was one of the youngest survivors of auschiwitz. "i always kind of felt like i had to do something, it was almost hard for me to look him in the eyes knowing i had this comfortable life. and he went through so much, he really inspired me to not only believe that but put it into reality and take the reins from him." there was a good turnout for tonight's gathering, with more than 40 guests in attendance./// it might go against every natural instinct on a sub
Tracking very cold air tonight.
