Families of the fallen

It's an unimaginable loss, but an organization is hoping to help ease the agony.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty á the grief is beyond awful. a locally based nonáprofit aims to ease that agony. kimt news 3's alex jirgens shares the story of families of the fallen.xxx on the scene at the forest city police department today á families of the fallen shared their fundraising plan. the organization helps those who've lost a loved one in the line of duty. families of law enforcement á fire á ems á and the armed forces can each benefit. founder andy klein already has strong support from the organizers of the tree town music festival. "we approached the new management of tree town with this idea, and they graciously offered to let us run something like this there. what they're doing for us is giving us the ability to run this at the festival and helping us with the fund raising efforts and housing people into the festival to attend it." families of the fallen has a few nominees within the state of iowa á but the goal is to expand its efforts nationwide. in forest city á alex jirgens á the upcoming tree town festival á will donate 10 dollars from each ticket to the foundation./((((take live w) your full stormteam
