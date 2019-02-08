Speech to Text for The Art of Education

23rd./// it started as a blog roughly a decade ago. now that blog has become a fully accredited graduate program training elementary art teachers. kimt news 3's alex jirgens tonight with the remarkable story of the art of education university.xxx through this door is the headquarters of the art of education university á right here in downtown osage. speaking with the founders and students á they say it's not your typical university. the university's main goal is to prepare art teachers for excellence. abby schukei already holds a masters degreeááá but is eager to keep learning through aáoáeá u. "it was really hard to facilitate conversations and have that connection when you were the only person in your content area focusing on that." an art teacher in a suburban omaha school district á she doesn't have time to return to full time studies. aáoáeáu's online courses are perfect for her. "the flexibility of the schedule and if i know that i've got a really long month coming up, i might not take a course that month because i know it's not on a strict schedule and i'm not necessarily bound by time." coáfounders jessica and derek balsley are proud they were able to get the masters degree program fully accredited "the accreditation process was very intimidating. jessica and others on our team put in tremendous amount of time and effort á 3 years á literal tears sometimes á but it feels good to be on the other side of it now." now á with 45 instructors nationwide á and 60 students enrolledááá a big city art education is available right here in osage. "this is the type of company you would see in a bigger city, traditionally, but because of the internet, because we could draw staff members from around the world, we could really run it from