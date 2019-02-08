Clear
Israeli Soldier Speaks at Shabbat Dinner

The veteran regularly travels and shares his story

Posted By: Jenna Richardson

comes together for a shabbat dinner. this evening's event in rochester will be centered around jewish pride and perseverence. leibel mangel, a former israeli soldier and grandson of a holocaust survivor, will share his thoughts about the importance of sacrifice and honoring jewish culture. mangel was born and bred in ohio but decided to join the israeli army as a way of honoring his grandfather áá one of the youngest survivors of "you know losing friends in battle and all of these kinds of experience helped me understand it's not just a two year period of sacrifice. it's a lifelong important obligation of mine, i see it as an obligation for everybody to kind of take the sacrifice form the last generation and make sure we continue that into the next generation." this veteran regularly travels around the country
