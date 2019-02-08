Speech to Text for Tracking Cold & Snow for the Weekend

snow this weekend? xxx winds will continue to die down coming into the evening hours which is why the national weather service has allowed our wind chill weather alerts to expire at noon. don't let that fool you. temperatures will still drop into the double digits below zero tonight with wind chills falling near á25 to á30. clouds will increase through our saturday with an isolated chance for some light snowfall saturday night. this will lead into a snowy sunday morning with a widespread 1á3" expected across the area. luckily, plows will have a chance to clean area roadways sunday night through monday before another big storm heads in late monday night. as of now, this storm is looking to move in from colorado and will pack a punch. i'm calling for a potential of 4 inches or more, but there is still plenty of time for things to shift and change. as always, we'll be tracking all you need to know before the big event! tonight: mostly clear. highs: near á16. wind chills á25 to á30. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: increasing clouds. highs: near 12. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: cloudy/isolate d snow. that would appear to be less