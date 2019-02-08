Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Cold & Snow for the Weekend

Tracking Cold & Snow for the Weekend

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Cold & Snow for the Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snow this weekend? xxx winds will continue to die down coming into the evening hours which is why the national weather service has allowed our wind chill weather alerts to expire at noon. don't let that fool you. temperatures will still drop into the double digits below zero tonight with wind chills falling near á25 to á30. clouds will increase through our saturday with an isolated chance for some light snowfall saturday night. this will lead into a snowy sunday morning with a widespread 1á3" expected across the area. luckily, plows will have a chance to clean area roadways sunday night through monday before another big storm heads in late monday night. as of now, this storm is looking to move in from colorado and will pack a punch. i'm calling for a potential of 4 inches or more, but there is still plenty of time for things to shift and change. as always, we'll be tracking all you need to know before the big event! tonight: mostly clear. highs: near á16. wind chills á25 to á30. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: increasing clouds. highs: near 12. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: cloudy/isolate d snow. that would appear to be less
Mason City
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -15°
Charles City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -28°
Tracking very cold air tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Art of Education

Image

Israeli Soldier Speaks at Shabbat Dinner

Image

Tracking Cold & Snow for the Weekend

Image

Austin Art Center celebrates Black History Month

Image

Sheriff's Office adopts new body camera policy

Image

MnDOT: 'You got to slow down'

Image

Green wipe 2

Image

Cory Booker kicks off Iowa campaign in Mason City

Image

Tracking a Very Cold Friday

Image

Cold temps throughout the day Friday

Community Events