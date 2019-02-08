Speech to Text for Austin Art Center celebrates Black History Month

history month... a time dedicated to celebrating all of the contributions african- americans have made to society. now - a local art center is getting on board. black history month art gallery-vo-1 black history month art gallery-vo-2 this month - the austin art center is showcasing dozens of black artists. laura helle is the executive director. she says this is a first for the center. she wanted the community to see different types of art from diverse artists. helle hopes the exhibit can continue the conversation of inclusivity in austin.xxx black history month art gallery-sot-1 black history month art gallery-sot-2 a part of our mission to be able to bring that here so families and children dont have to travel to the metro to see something similar the exhibit will be on display until march 23rd. / after weeks of preparations...