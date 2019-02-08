Speech to Text for Sheriff's Office adopts new body camera policy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deputies with a new weapon to fight crime... body cameras. there have been a series of public meetings and now this week the agency approved its new body camera policy. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in albert lea to learn more.xxx body cams-llmpkg-1 body cams-llmpkg-2 reporter: having cameras isnt a new thing for the county. deputies vehicles already have a dash cam on the vehicles. with the addition of body cameras commissioners sees this as a way to be even more transparent. body cams-llmpkg-3 vo:it a process that started last year - giving deputies body cameras. earlier this week the board of commissioners unanimously approved the body camera policy for the freeborn county sheriffs office. the policy lays out how long footage is kept on file and who can request it. county board members like christopher shoff says they looked at other law enforcement agencies to forumalte their own policy. he says body cameras will increase transparency. phoner no cg sot: i think it's an emerging trend in law enforcement and it's for the safety and security of our officers. reporter: deputies do not have to disclose they're recording when interacting with citizens and most footage will be kept for 90 days. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / the sheriff's office says deputies are still being trained on how to use the body cameras... but that is almost complete. the cameras are still being tested - and there's no word yet on how soon they will be used on a widespread scale. / it