MnDOT: 'You got to slow down'

is no secret that driving in the snow is dangerous. outdoor workers--- such as plow drivers--- put themselves at risk when the weather gets bad. snowplow rollover-stngr-2 snowplow rollover-stngr-3 take a look. a big rig rear- ended a snow plow on highway 52 yesterday a mile north of rochester. the 80-thousand pound rig forced the plow to roll into a ditch. kimt news 3's isabella basco talked with the supervisor of the plow driver who got hit today. isabella, what did you learn?xxx snowplow rollover-lintro-3 amy and george... a supervisor here at the minnesota department of transportation tells me at least 7 snow plows have been hit this year. lowerthird2line:isabella basco ibasco@kimt.com he says those crashes are preventable... and he wants them to stop.xxx snowplow rollover-pkg-1 snowplow rollover-pkg-2 "been a bad season so far." robert langanki of mn-dot says drivers are more reckless than ever this year because they are not planning ahead. lowerthird2line:robert langanki maintenance supervisor, mndot district 6 - rochester "it's a high-speed environment, it seems like nowadays. everybody has a plan during july 1st, it takes them 22 minutes to get to work. they expect that too in january." snowplow rollover-pkg-4 he just has one thing he wants drivers to do. "we're asking people, you got to slow down and remember it's still winter. there's gonna be ice out there, snowfall, limited visibility." / snowplow rollover-ltag-2 i will be going into more detail about the damage the plow sustained and how much it will cost mn-dot at 6 but for now reporting live in rochester... isabella basco...kimt news 3. / thank you isabella. we are told the snow plow that got hit will be out of service until june. /