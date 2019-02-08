Speech to Text for Cory Booker kicks off Iowa campaign in Mason City

america is going to be the light and the hope. those words today from new jersey senator cory booker as he kicked off his presidential campaign in mason city with a theme of optimism. booker started his statewide visit in the basement of first congregational united church of christ this morning. kimt news 3's katie huinker spoke with him today.xxx booker stops in mc-pkg-1 booker stops in mc-pkgll-4 this morning this church basement was filled with people from our area asking presidential candidate cory booker about issues that matter to iowans and minnesotans. lowerthird2line:us sen. cory booker campaigns in mason city mason city, ia i am going to go all over iowa, that's what's important to me is to make sure that i run a campaign that doesn't go to the larger cities alone. it's just an honor to start here. the senator from new jersey immediately pointed to his iowa roots with his grandmother being from des moines. but it wasn't necessarily that fact that grabbed this audience's attention. anna jones says it's his willingness to listen and understanod what small town iowans are facing. booker stops in mc-pkgll-7 he seems to be very supportive of ideas especially people from iowa or the midwest. booker stops in mc-pkgll-8 for jones - she's concerned about the student crisis. the housing market fell with overspending, the same thing is going to happen with our students, it's overlending at a price they can't pay back. to that - booker says there needs to be a stronger push for specialized training and apprentiship programs and remove the stigma associated with not going to a four year school. booker stops in mc-pkgll-9 for me i am very familiar with cory booker so when i found out he was going to be here i thought we gotta go! booker stops in mc-pkgll-10 benjamin dwyer is already weighing his options for the 2020 election. i look at each candidate based on how they feel about all the issues. specifically - when the tax system or health care comes up, he's all ears. during his talk today booker called health care coverage a right and has voiced his support for a medicare for all act. but through it all - one message of booker's rang out loud and clear. that garment that fabric has been ripped and torn and we must repair it, we must stitch it together each of us one to another rejoining in common purpose and common pause. in mason city, katie huinker, kimt news 3. today senator booker also made stops in waterloo, cedar rapids and iowa city. tomorrow he will be in marshaltown and des moines. /