Speech to Text for Tracking a Very Cold Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the winter weather advisory will expire at 4am for the counties still under it due to blowing snow reducing visibility drastically. the winds will slowly decrease today, especially for the afternoon and evening, but plan on a slower morning commute with slick roads and blowing snow reducing visibility and creating snow drifts. the wind has also dropped temperatures below zero with a wind chill as low as 35 below zero this morning. frostbite may set in in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin. a wind chill advisory covers the viewing area through noon with a wind chill warning for hancock, worth, winnebago, and cerro gordo through noon. wind chills will remain á20 to á35 through today with highs around á2 and sunny skies. slightly warmer air returns this weekend as clouds increase on saturday. snow showers move in saturday night and sunday which will be capable of producing around 2á4 inches of snow. temps will stay in the 20's into the middle of the week as a potentially significant storm arrives monday night and tuesday. temperatures cool to the teens after that with more snow chances by the end of the week. today: mostly sunny/cold/am blowing snow. highs: near á2. wind chills á20 to á35. winds: west northwest decreasing from 25 to 5 mph. gusts as high as 30 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near á16. winds: light and variable. saturday: increasing clouds. thanks