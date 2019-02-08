Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking a Very Cold Friday

Tracking a Very Cold Friday

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 7:17 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 7:17 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Tracking a Very Cold Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the winter weather advisory will expire at 4am for the counties still under it due to blowing snow reducing visibility drastically. the winds will slowly decrease today, especially for the afternoon and evening, but plan on a slower morning commute with slick roads and blowing snow reducing visibility and creating snow drifts. the wind has also dropped temperatures below zero with a wind chill as low as 35 below zero this morning. frostbite may set in in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin. a wind chill advisory covers the viewing area through noon with a wind chill warning for hancock, worth, winnebago, and cerro gordo through noon. wind chills will remain á20 to á35 through today with highs around á2 and sunny skies. slightly warmer air returns this weekend as clouds increase on saturday. snow showers move in saturday night and sunday which will be capable of producing around 2á4 inches of snow. temps will stay in the 20's into the middle of the week as a potentially significant storm arrives monday night and tuesday. temperatures cool to the teens after that with more snow chances by the end of the week. today: mostly sunny/cold/am blowing snow. highs: near á2. wind chills á20 to á35. winds: west northwest decreasing from 25 to 5 mph. gusts as high as 30 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near á16. winds: light and variable. saturday: increasing clouds. thanks
Mason City
Overcast
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-11° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -29°
Austin
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -28°
Charles City
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -29°
Rochester
Clear
-12° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -35°
Tracking very cold air today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Very Cold Friday

Image

Cold temps throughout the day Friday

Image

Osage headed to state duals for the first time since 2017

Image

2019 dual wrestling pairings

Image

Waldorf announces football class

Image

Road conditions worsen

Image

River City Pool Tournament

Image

Turn on your headlights!

Image

Windy kickoff to Social Ice

Image

Tracking Frigid Temperatures Tonight and Poor Road Conditions

Community Events