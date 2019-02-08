Speech to Text for Osage headed to state duals for the first time since 2017

11 aá m./// it's like breathtaking in a way. um you dreamed it as a kid you know the stuff that you do as a kid and as you progress into your high school career you see how it turns out and it's just one of the most amazing feelings. for the first time since 2007 á the osage wrestling team is headed back to the state duals. joey jacobs says it's all thanks to a wellárounded cast. it feels pretty good to be part of the senior class that brought this team together and uh got down there but we definitely had a lot of help from from our underclassmen like zach mooberry and joe sullivan. as for head coach á brent jennings á he says there's life lessons to be learned from experiences like these. for me as a coach knowing that you know we can offer a product to these kids that going to allow them to excel in something and uh for them to know that when they do put the work and effort in they actually get something out of it and achieve and it's a good life lesson.