2019 dual wrestling pairings

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 11:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

meanwhile á in high school wrestling á regional duals are officially in the books. three local teams have advanced to wells fargo arena next wednesday. in class 2a á third seeded osage will take on the sixáseed pácám monroe at nine aám and crestwood will battle davenport assumption. in class 1a á lake mills will take on west sioux
