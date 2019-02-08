Speech to Text for 2019 dual wrestling pairings

meanwhile á in high school wrestling á regional duals are officially in the books. three local teams have advanced to wells fargo arena next wednesday. in class 2a á third seeded osage will take on the sixáseed pácám monroe at nine aám and crestwood will battle davenport assumption. in class 1a á lake mills will take on west sioux