Speech to Text for Road conditions worsen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

semi. we are all being urged to stay off the road if possible. káiámát news three's brian tabick reports a lot of us are doing just that.xxx on the scene it's ugly out there, ugly ugly. edward brown got off the road while the gettin' was good and waited for the storm to pass. he saw too many wrecks on snowá covered interstate 35 like this one shot by storm team three meteorologist brandon libby this afternoon. the iowa state patrol says the roads are getting worse and we'd all be smart to do just what brown didáááá pull in for a pit stop. brown's an experienced longáhaul trucker. nobody needs to tell him when it's time to get off the road. "if i have to go to slow then i don't make any money anymore and/or too little money and we're on electronic logging so it eats away my hours." "we are going to continue to follow these road conditions stay with kimt. in clear lake, brian tabick kimt news thank you brian. the iowa state patrol says it is unlikely to close the interstate. because that takes a lot of manpower and coodrinationáá but they do advise to stay home if you