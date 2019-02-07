Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Road conditions worsen

The roads are dangerous and lots of accidents.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Road conditions worsen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

semi. we are all being urged to stay off the road if possible. káiámát news three's brian tabick reports a lot of us are doing just that.xxx on the scene it's ugly out there, ugly ugly. edward brown got off the road while the gettin' was good and waited for the storm to pass. he saw too many wrecks on snowá covered interstate 35 like this one shot by storm team three meteorologist brandon libby this afternoon. the iowa state patrol says the roads are getting worse and we'd all be smart to do just what brown didáááá pull in for a pit stop. brown's an experienced longáhaul trucker. nobody needs to tell him when it's time to get off the road. "if i have to go to slow then i don't make any money anymore and/or too little money and we're on electronic logging so it eats away my hours." "we are going to continue to follow these road conditions stay with kimt. in clear lake, brian tabick kimt news thank you brian. the iowa state patrol says it is unlikely to close the interstate. because that takes a lot of manpower and coodrinationáá but they do advise to stay home if you
Mason City
Overcast
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Austin
Broken Clouds
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -26°
Charles City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Overcast
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waldorf announces football class

Image

Road conditions worsen

Image

River City Pool Tournament

Image

Turn on your headlights!

Image

Windy kickoff to Social Ice

Image

Tracking Frigid Temperatures Tonight and Poor Road Conditions

Image

Leaving Driving to the Professionals

Image

Giving Your Best: Volunteer of the month

Image

Loss of retail option

Image

Poor road conditions leave semis stranded

Community Events