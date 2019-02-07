Speech to Text for Turn on your headlights!

despite the dangerous conditions outside, there are motorists driving without their headlights on. "anytime there's a precipitation of any kind, or fog, you need to turn your headlights on." leslie ukena has seen too many motorists driving without their headlights onáá áá and it makes her downright mad! "you cannot see people coming at you if they don't have their headlights on especially blowing snow and rain." and ukena has a modest requestááá throw that little switch on your steering column to the "on" position. "it's just common sense. turn on your headlights so you can be seen." iowa and minnesota state law are clear. turn on your headlights during bad weather and at night. reporting in rochester. isabella basco kimt news 3. in both iowa and minnesota á it's the law to have your headlights on when there's snow á sleet á or rain.