Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Turn on your headlights!

It's a simple but important reminder from law enforcement.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Turn on your headlights!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the runway./// and now a simple reminder from law enforcement in both minnesota and iowa. when it is blowing snowáá áá you need to turn on your headlights. here's kimt news 3's isabella basco. on the scene despite the dangerous conditions outside, there are motorists driving without their headlights on. "anytime there's a precipitation of any kind, or fog, you need to turn your headlights on." leslie ukena has seen too many motorists driving without their headlights onáá áá and it makes her downright mad! "you cannot see people coming at you if they don't have their headlights on especially blowing snow and rain." and ukena has a modest requestááá throw that little switch on your steering column to the "on" position. "it's just common sense. turn on your headlights so you can be seen." iowa and minnesota state law are clear. turn on your headlights during bad weather and at night. reporting in rochester. isabella basco kimt news 3. in both iowa and minnesota á it's the law to have your headlights on when there's snow á sleet á or rain./// today á forest city students
Mason City
Overcast
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Austin
Broken Clouds
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -26°
Charles City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Overcast
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waldorf announces football class

Image

Road conditions worsen

Image

River City Pool Tournament

Image

Turn on your headlights!

Image

Windy kickoff to Social Ice

Image

Tracking Frigid Temperatures Tonight and Poor Road Conditions

Image

Leaving Driving to the Professionals

Image

Giving Your Best: Volunteer of the month

Image

Loss of retail option

Image

Poor road conditions leave semis stranded

Community Events