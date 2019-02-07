Speech to Text for Windy kickoff to Social Ice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com.//// roch live eye well it's a chilly night in downtown rochester... but that's not stopping people from enjoying the winter festivities. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan took to the streets to find out why people brave the windy weather for the kickoff of social ice.xxx on the scene it's snow joke these temperatures are frigid but the brave minnesotans here in rochester aren't letting that keep them from enjoying the great outdoors. "this is the perfect night to be outside, it's minnesota in the winter... why wouldn't you come outside?" dozens of people are filling peace plaza to (chill... including our very own rochester grizzlies before their big game tomorrow night. "we like to get out in public and kinda show everyone around town who we are and support the town." and others agreeáafter the polar vortex, this weekend is a time to get out and get social... ice. "it's a good community thing to come out and see people and be part of the community." in rochester... "go grizzlies!" what a minnesota... (nice story. social ice continues every night á through saturday./// we're continuing to follow how body