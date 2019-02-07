Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Windy kickoff to Social Ice

It's the first night of the ice bar event.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Windy kickoff to Social Ice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com.//// roch live eye well it's a chilly night in downtown rochester... but that's not stopping people from enjoying the winter festivities. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan took to the streets to find out why people brave the windy weather for the kickoff of social ice.xxx on the scene it's snow joke these temperatures are frigid but the brave minnesotans here in rochester aren't letting that keep them from enjoying the great outdoors. "this is the perfect night to be outside, it's minnesota in the winter... why wouldn't you come outside?" dozens of people are filling peace plaza to (chill... including our very own rochester grizzlies before their big game tomorrow night. "we like to get out in public and kinda show everyone around town who we are and support the town." and others agreeáafter the polar vortex, this weekend is a time to get out and get social... ice. "it's a good community thing to come out and see people and be part of the community." in rochester... "go grizzlies!" what a minnesota... (nice story. social ice continues every night á through saturday./// we're continuing to follow how body
Mason City
Overcast
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Austin
Broken Clouds
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -26°
Charles City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Overcast
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waldorf announces football class

Image

Road conditions worsen

Image

River City Pool Tournament

Image

Turn on your headlights!

Image

Windy kickoff to Social Ice

Image

Tracking Frigid Temperatures Tonight and Poor Road Conditions

Image

Leaving Driving to the Professionals

Image

Giving Your Best: Volunteer of the month

Image

Loss of retail option

Image

Poor road conditions leave semis stranded

Community Events