Tracking Frigid Temperatures Tonight and Poor Road Conditions

as katie described it at 5 á the roadways are a (hot mess out there right now... piles of snow á slippery streets... folks, it's a tricky commute tonight. joining us now is storm team three meteorologist sara knox á sara á á are you tracking the winds dying down anytime soon? check this out! a blizzard warning and winter weather advisory will remain in effect until midnight tonight with a wind chill advisory kicking in tonight around 9pm and lasting through midday friday. snow will be tapering off from now until around 7á8pm for our northern most counties but blowing snow will remain a big problem well into the overnight and friday morning commute. to make matters worse, cold temperatures return with nasty wind chills falling near á30 by 10pm tonight and á35 by 9am friday morning. cold temperatures will remain for friday with area highs ranging from 3 degrees above and below zero. luckily, winds will calm by friday night but temperatures will fall into the double digits below zero. the weekend will begin on a much calmer note as northern high pressure slides eastward. light snow will return to the area for sunday with a break for monday before another potential winter storms moves in for tuesday. tonight: snow ending/blowing snow. lows: near á9. wind chills á30 to á35. winds: west northwest at 25 to 30 mph. gusts near 40 mph. friday: gradual clearing/blowi ng snow. highs: near 0. wind chills á20 to á25. winds: west at 15 to 20 mph, gusts near 30 mph. friday night: mostly clear. lows: near á16. mother nature taking