Speech to Text for Giving Your Best: Volunteer of the month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

close./// each month... kimt news three and our giving your best partners... diamond jo casino and first citizens bank... recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's katie huinker introduces us to our february volunteer of the month.xxx when it comes to volunteering á marie and glenn borchardt are a power couple. i never dreamt we would get nominated for this. that's why they are (both our february volunteer of the month. you know volunteering is a way of life after you retire. for 20 years now á marie has taken communion to residents at the willows and patients at the hospital. she reads to students at newman, sings in the church choir and most recently has taken up the recycled greeting card ministry at her church. it's really almost more than a part time job anymore. this group takes (old recycled cards and makes them new... selling them to people who appreciate their work. we send out a lot of cards, we sell a lot of cards, its just really a big process. marie goes everywhere, if she didn't go to sell them to different places, the ministry wouldn't go. as for glenn, he helps with the card ministry, he also ushes at church and helps other seniors find supplemental drug plans. but the work he might enjoy the most á is helping students each week in the newman lunchroom. i think eating lunch at newman is probably my best part of volunteering. i guess as long as we are able to do something like that i'm glad to do it. congratulatio ns to marie and if you'd like to nominate someone for volunteer of the month... head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community"