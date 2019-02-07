Speech to Text for Loss of retail option

for some communities á shopko is the department store in town... but that will soon be coming to an end. 250 shopko locations nationwide will be shutting down by the end of may.... including 4 in our area. this comes after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. kimt news three's alex jirgens has a look at the impact of shopko's closure in forest city. paul fitzgerald has lived in forest city since the early 80s... and remembers when the shopko store was called pamida. he had hoped his favorite shopko would survive the company's bankruptcy proceedings. no such luck. he sees shopko's closing as a blow to forest city. "i'm disappointed to see it close because it's another commercial entity that small towns don't want to give up if they have to." may 12th is the targeted date for closure. in forest city á alex jirgens á in addition to the forest city location... shopkos in austin á albert lea á and cresco are set to