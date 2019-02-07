Speech to Text for Poor road conditions leave semis stranded

poor road conditions and limited visibility... a lot of drivers are opting to wait out the storm. k-i-m-t news thre's brian tabick is learning how these conditions are impacting travel and stranding people in their vehicles. he joins us now live - brian?xxx maplive:stranded drivers clear lake, ia google earth 2018 google stranded drivers.jpg amy katie i am at a truck stop in clear lake where you can see a lot of drivers have decided to pull off. blizzard conditions-lintro-3 i spoke to a driver who was making the trip to california but quickly realized it wasn't worth it today.xxx blizzard conditions-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:stranded drivers clear lake, ia . andras gelencicr is one of many drivers hunkering down and getting off the roads as the conditions detriate quickly. he was only able to drive about 25 miles today before pulling into the truck stop... saying it's not safe to be on the road any longer. andras says this has pretty much been the theme this winter for truck drivers. blizzard conditions-mpkg-3 this winter has been a horrible winter that's all i can say, it has been horrible. / blizzard conditions-ltag-2 highway 122 getting to clear lake is worse--a lot more snow coverage than earlier. the iowa state patrol is telling people to stay off the roads if they don't have to be on them. we'll continue to monitor the roadways-- in clear lake brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / / thank you brian. the iowa d-o-t is reminding drivers to not use cruise control on snow or ice covered roads. if your wheels slip... the car will accelerate and could cause you to lose control. /