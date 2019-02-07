Speech to Text for Shining a light on human trafficking

you've been on social media you may have notcied the hashtag "end it now"...a lot of people sporting red x's on their hands. shine a light on slavery-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:twitter #enditmovement rochester, mn it's a way to show you're support to end human trafficking. the international justice mission is the largest anti-slavery group in the world. they say more than 40-million people in the world are enslaved. doctor eric shoars is the president of a local human trafficking non- profit...mission 21...in our area. he says today is about shining a light on a dark topic.xxx shine a light on slavery-sot-1 the problem with modern slavery is that it's largely in the shadows it's not in front of our faces and so we think it's not an issue. if you want to help out this cause in our area...mission 21 is always looking for volunteers. /