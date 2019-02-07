Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Midday blizzard conditions update

Here is what to expect today.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 12:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Midday blizzard conditions update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(((main weather((( a winter weather advisory is still in effect for the entire area through tonight. roads are pretty much iced over due to freezing rain and drizzle and will make the morning commute very slow going. the wintry mix should pick up in intensity from 3 am through 8 am before turning over to snow for the rest of thursday. the snow will be moderate at times with it coming to an end around 7pm. still looking like most will pick up 1á3" of snow with locally heavier amounts east of iá35 and north of the border where we could see 3á 5". travel
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -13°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -13°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Midday blizzard conditions update

Image

Tracking Blizzard Conditions Today

Image

Tracking today's Blizzard Warning

Image

Snowshoeing by candlelight

Image

SocialIce returns to Rochester

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Community Events