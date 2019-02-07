Speech to Text for Snowshoeing by candlelight

we all know as midwesterns... we have to enjoy the winter and not shy away from it. we found some residents doing just that. at soldiers field park in rochester ... people were trying out some snowshoesfor free on a candleálit trail. kimt news 3's isabella basco met one couple who is trying it out for the first time. it's no secret that minnesotans have to find creative ways to enjoy the winter and snowshoeing is one of them. erica stiller and chris rice are one couple braving the cold and snow to avoid being cooped up indoors. "we're minnesotan and we have nothing else to do." they say the snow and ice does not scare them. in fact áá the temperatures outside are nice compared to last week. "this is nothing. it's beach weather. the polar vortex got us ready, so we are doing all right." as amateur snowshoers... they are excited to try something new. "just get out and try it. there's always a first time and then there's a second time that's a lot easier so just go out and try it for the first time." some important takeaways to remember when the event was so successful á á registration was full to rent all of the snowshoes.