Speech to Text for SocialIce returns to Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starting tonight, until late saturday, rochester will be embracing winter, with "social ice." where downtown's "peace plaza" is transformed into an outdoor ice bar experience. let's go live to kimt news 3's annalisa pardo. where there's some last minute work to be done. annalisa? tyler and arielle á take a look, some of the ice bars are already up and ready to go for social ice tonight. while they're preparing, olmsted county is still under a winter weather advisory... and we're learning how the weather can impact it.xxx ice sanding trevor pearson is just one of the people carving the seven ice bars for this year's social ice. it's just set it up, carve it, dust it off, and go. carving everything from ghostbusters to a jumanji bar. ice sawing but don't be fooled by the power tools, behind every cut and saw, is an artist. it's really kind of gratifying to see how people interpret your art and see your work and are kind of mind blown. to make one ice bar like this, it takes two days and 10 of these ice blocks, each weighing 3 hundred pounds. we do about 150 blocks of ice. but the biggest challenge isn't moving or carving all this ice... it's mother nature. we're constantly looking at weather. if it's going to be really cold, then the ice is going to be a little bit more brittle, if it's going to be warm out then it's going to be soft and we're going to need to work quicker. sometimes with snow you can get snow between the seams and it won't hold as well. plow beeping park and rec is being super diligent and persistent about getting the snow and the little shards of ice off the plaza. pearson tells me they got a lot done before the snowfall so it didn't pose a huge issue this year. but it will be cold... and for the first time this year social ice has this igloo... which is a warming center and can fit about 175 people. live in rochester annalisa pardo kimt news 3. thank you annalisa. tonight, social ice is open from 5 to 9. for more information, we have everyting you need to know with this story on káiámát dot com.