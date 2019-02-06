Clear
OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

season for newman. the osage girls basketball team has spent the season in the rankings at the top of class 3a. having already clinched the east division á it has now earned bragging rights among the conference.xx x it felt really good. i think coming off of a loss saturday we were all pretty fired up and everyone hates losing. in a crossover battle between the top of iowa conference's division champions á the green devils emerged victorious 62 to 53. head coach á chad erickson is hopeful the win will carry momentum into the postá season. we knew last night was going to be super competitive and would kind of springboard us into tournaments if we could get a win and i thought our kids really played well last night. senior guard á rylie olson has a bigger vision and is itching to get back to the state tournament á after being there just months ago for volleyball. that would be like the perfect senior year isn't it? going to state in volleyball and competing hard there and hopefully basketball á fingers crossed competing there and making a run in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports. guys á back to
