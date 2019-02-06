Clear
LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

well." local athletes put pen to the paper today, signing their letters of intent to colleges. at lourdes high school, 11 athletes signed their lá oái's today as they prepare for the next level. from local schools like waldorf university, to dá1 schools like villanova, each sport from hockey, golf, baseball, football and even bowling were respresented today. four members from the eagles state football championship team made their signings today./// another signing event was held at mayo high school this afternoon, where five members of the spartans football team signed their letters of intent. two of the mayo five are headed to rácátác, while the others will be attending uáw stout, uáw lacrosse, and the university of sioux falls. now let's send things over to studio three with káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock. hey thank you cory á national signing day continues in north iowa with newman catholic's jacob ramone. ramone will trade his knights uniform to become a warrior. he will continue his athletic and academic career at waldorf university where he will play football. according to quikstats á the senior had four touchdowns this season
